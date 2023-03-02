Top US and Russian Diplomats Exchange Words on Summit Sidelines

BBC reports that United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken , has told his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, , Russia must "end the war of aggression" against Ukraine.

While meeting briefly at the G20 summit in India, Blinken made the first face-to-face contact with Lavrov since the war began over a year ago.

According to Blinken, he also brought up the case of imprisoned Paul Whelan, an American citizen being detained in Russia.

Additionally, BBC reports that Blinken urged Moscow to rejoin the New START treaty, calling their suspended participation an "irresponsible decision.".

We must continue to call on Russia to end its war of aggression and withdraw from Ukraine for the sake of international peace and economic stability, Antony Blinken, United States Secretary of State, via BBC.

According to a senior State Department official, the brief discussion between Lavrov and Blinken in Delhi lasted under ten minutes.

The same official reportedly told the BBC that there had been no indication from Lavrov that Russia intends to change its course in the near future.

BBC reports that the last time the two foreign diplomats met face-to-face was in Geneva in January of 2022.

While speaking at the summit, Lavrov accused the West of influencing neutral states into condemning the war in Ukraine.

The West continues its attempts to push everyone and everything, Sergei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, via BBC