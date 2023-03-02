Pi Movie

Pi Movie Trailer HD - Join director Darren Aronofsky on Pi Day for a special IMAX screening and conversation to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his groundbreaking first feature Pi.

This one-day only event will include a live Q&A with Aronofsky and other special guests live from Los Angeles followed by a screening of the restored film.

The 1998 surrealist psychological thriller stars Sean Gullette as a mathematician who becomes obsessed with searching for patterns in the universe as part of a quest for meaning.

EVENT DATE: March 14, 2023 DIRECTOR: Darren Aronofsky CAST: Sean Gullette, Mark Margoils, Ben Shenkman