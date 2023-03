Open Forum-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MARCH 1 2023

Well, it seems we've gone and opened up the proverbial 'can of worms' with all our reporting this week on the 'Jesus Revolution' movie and the Asbury Revival.

But that's fine with me, you need a lot of worms if you're gonna catch some fish.

Also this week, we have an excellent response to our article on the Sermon on the Mount from Matthew 5.

So it makes sense to me to roll it all into one, big, beautiful Open Forum and see what the Lord will do with it.