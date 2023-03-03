A moral blueprint for reimagining capitalism | Manish Bhardwaj

We know capitalism exacerbates injustice and inequality worldwide.

So how can we fix it?

Professor and social entrepreneur Manish Bhardwaj thinks we need to integrate "moral clarity" -- which he defines as "doing the right thing because it is right, and not from fear of sanction or in expectation of reward" -- into society at a foundational level.

In this practical talk, he explains how to use the language of moral clarity as a compass for organizations, communities and our personal lives -- and how it could help create a more just world.