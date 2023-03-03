Calijah Kancey Outruns Aaron Donald 40-Yard Dash

Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey made his mark in the 40-yard dash of the NFL’s scouting combine on Thursday, running a 4.67 official time and posting a faster time than Rams All-Pro Aaron Donald (4.68) did at the 2014 NFL combine.
Kancey is hoping to follow Donald's footsteps as a first-round pick