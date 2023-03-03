Sleep and Snoring Struggles—Erin Elliott—Dentist and Sleep, Snoring, and Sleep Apnea Expert

Snoring is so common these days that some people either think it’s normal or just learn to live with it, but many encounter all kinds of problems as a result of snoring, including relationships and serious health problems. When Erin Elliott began asking her dental patients how they sleep at night and whether or not they snore, she was given a lot of strange looks.

That was 10 years ago when the connection between dental signs and symptoms weren’t really considered to have anything to do with sleep or snoring.

Today, many more dentists are acknowledging how they are intertwined and integrating this understanding into their practice.