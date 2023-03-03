Hello Lady! (Part 36) [Sorako's Route] - Cycle of Revenge and Hatred
Hello Lady! (Part 36) [Sorako's Route] - Cycle of Revenge and Hatred

&quot;It&apos;s the Dawn of a New Age- The 21st century has brought about its own slew of problems for society at large.

As a result, the most promising youths from around the world have been gathered and enrolled in Amakawa Noble Academy.&quot;