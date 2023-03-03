Sleepwalking Into a Nightmare: Medvedev Warns NATO Not to Send F-16s to Poland

Two high level Russian officials delivered more warnings to NATO allies that continued participation in the Ukraine war could lead to a nuclear war with the Russian Federation.

Former President Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that NATO countries that train Ukrainian soldiers how to use German tanks are participants in the war and have become legitimate military targets.

Meanwhile, Russia’s deputy foreign minister also warned the West that it risks a nuclear catastrophe if it continues to meddle in the war.

Join us as Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart discuss this and more on today’s Godcast.