Greek unions protest over rail safety following train crash disaster

Railway workers’ associations called strikes, halting national rail services and the subway in Athens on Thursday to protest working conditions and what they described as a dangerous failure to modernize the rail system.
Railway workers’ associations called strikes, halting national rail services and the subway in Athens on Thursday to protest working conditions and what they described as a dangerous failure to modernize the rail system.
ViewA stationmaster accused of causing Greece's deadliest train disaster was charged with negligent homicide and jailed pending..
Rail Unions Say, Workers Have Become Sick, at East Palestine Derailment Site.
On March 1, the presidents of railroad unions..