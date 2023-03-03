Super Bowl 2023: Examining the Predictive Programming & Creepy Commercials

The Superbowl of 2023, would seem to have several predictive programming tags pointing to it and those tags are not looking good for the world.

It is the first time that the Superbowl occurs on February 12th since its inception and February 12th holds a special significance for a specific secret society that has claimed responsibility for several world-changing events.

With tension mounting between Russia and the West, and with Russia having deployed several nuclear-capable naval vessels that are now sailing in the Atlantic, the stage is set.

The only question on everyone's mind is: When?

Are you ready if something happens on Superbowl Sunday?