EU and US pledge funds to protect oceans at Panama conference

Around 600 businesspeople, environmental activists, politicians and academics are meeting for two days in Panama to discuss how nations can protect the world's oceans.
Around 600 businesspeople, environmental activists, politicians and academics are meeting for two days in Panama to discuss how nations can protect the world's oceans.
Panama City (AFP) March 3, 2023
Delegates to a global conference on saving the world's oceans pledged $19 billion, the..
Panama City (AFP) March 3, 2023
A global conference to save the world's oceans kicked off Thursday in Panama with urgent..