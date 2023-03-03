Covid Deaths Soaring in Canada, Government Cover-up - Same in Australia, NZ, Israel

Dr. William Makis an Oncologist from Edmonton, Alberta Canada has been following sudden deaths, strokes, and "turbo" cancers of hundreds of Canadians who were vaccinated multiple times.

He reports that 132 doctors across Canada, ages 25 to 70 have died suddenly.

Dozens of children ages 2-20, many athletes, have also died suddenly after being vaccinated.

His cancer treatment center in Edmonton was shut down and moved to British Columbia to be run by the government and Phizer!

He also lost his medical license for speaking out.

He says his center, the only one in Canada, had an 80% success rate for curing cancers even in Stage Four patients.

It's a massive government cover-up.