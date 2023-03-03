WISDOM SHORTS - Thinking about the past? What you miss is not the good time but safety of ignorance!

Missing your own downfall should clearly tell you that you lack strong roots.

Remember and honor your ancestors, revel in their stories, in their greatness and their fall, so that one becomes more than the accumulation of thoughts and opinions that others drill in your mind.

If you end up as nothing else than other people's thoughts and opinions with no thinking of your own, then there's just a sheep made out of you.

Sheep are all taken to the slaughterhouse, and this society is nothing but a slaughterhouse seeking to legalise its actions on this.

Sick societies want sheep, not lions.