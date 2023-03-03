The Staggering Disappearance of Stacy Arras.

It was the summer of 1981 when fourteen-year-old Stacy Arras went on a guided horseback riding tour in Yosemite National Park in California.

Stacy, her father George, along with six others set off on what was supposed to be a four day expedition to Yosemite High Sierra Loop Trail group and arrived at the campsite on a Friday afternoon.

Quickly after arrival, She would end up asking her Dad to join her in taking pictures of the lake however he declined, and she would instead go with another hiker from the group named Gerald, an older gentleman who was in his 70s.

Unfortunately, he would only be able to keep up with Stacy for about 20 hours to 30 minutes before stopping to rest while she continued on the trail.

Soon after this The young girl all but vanished never to be seen again.