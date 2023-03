Wielding POWER: The Paradigm Has Changed | Guest: Brian Festa | 3/2/23

Steve discusses how the paradigm of cultural engagement has changed because the social compact has been violated.

Then, Brian Festa from We the Patriots USA joins the program to discuss his new effort to hold the EPA accountable for the mess in East Palestine, Ohio.

In Hour Two, Theology Thursday is chapter six of Steve's book, "A Nefarious Plot." Finally, the team plays a game of three non-political questions.