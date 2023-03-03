Johnson insists 'no contempt here' over partygate committee findings

Boris Johnson has insisted he did not mislead Parliament when he told MPs he believed gatherings at Number 10 did not break Covid rules.
It comes after the cross-party Privileges Committee found evidence to strongly suggest breaches would have been "obvious" to the then-PM.
Responding to the findings Mr Johnson said: "I believed that what we were doing was implicitly within the rules and that is why I said what I said in the House of Commons … there's been no contempt here." Report by Buseld.
