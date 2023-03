Russia bolsters Moscow's air defense by deploying a P-18-2 Prima mobile radar near a metro station.

According to Rostec, the P-18-2 radar is different from most stations as it achieves “high mobility” by combining equipment and an antenna-mast device on a single piece of transport.

P-18-2 radar has enhanced capabilities for detecting targets, which use the Stealth technology.

It can be used by radio engineering units.

Video Source: (YT@next-generationmilitary)