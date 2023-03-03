Common Dog Allergy Symptoms in Kids

If you have children, then chances are there will come a point in time when they'll ask for a pet.

Dogs seem to be the most popular request, which is understandable since these animals can bring years and years of faithful companionship, love, and joy to your family.

However, you need to put a lot of thought into a decision of this magnitude because caring for an animal for a lifetime takes a great deal of work and dedication.

Are your kids ready for that kind of commitment?

And another thing you need to consider is allergies.

Childhood allergies are on the rise these days, so learning about dog allergy symptoms before bringing a pet home is a must.