God is Moving in East Palestine; Merrick Garland Grilled by Senate Headline News 3/3/23

Weekly News Report- What is going on in East Palestine?

Well, animals are dying, the water is still bubbling up with toxic waste, and yet God is moving and the Holy Spirit is there.

Let's continue to pray for the people and land affected by this disaster.

This week Attorney General Merrick Garland entered the hot seat as Senators grilled his department's decisions to use a heavy hand on pro-lifers and the FBI memo targeting conservative Catholics.

Biden hit out at MTG saying that those who died of drug overdoses got the drugs under the previous administration with a nervous chuckle at the end of his statement.

A mom who lost two of her sons to this madness gives an impassioned speech for securing the border.

Actor Woody Harrelson made some waves on SNL, and see what that is all about.

We will also be discussing the latest developments in Ukraine as it appears Russia is poised to take Bakhmut.

We do have some good news coming out of Republican legislatures across the country in states like Tennessee and Arkansas who are legislating to protect kids and give families much-needed school choice.

All of that and much more ahead in this week's Headline News!