Get Ready for New Episodes of FOX’s 9-1-1 Season 6

Watch the official “Recap” trailer for the FOX drama series 9-1-1 Season 6, created by Ryan Murphy.

9-1-1 Cast: Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar, Connie Britton, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ryan Guzman, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Jon Reis, Gavin McHugh, John Harlan Kim Stream 9-1-1 Season 6 March 6, 2023 on FOX!