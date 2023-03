Keegan Time: Scarborough: DeSantis Will Melt if He Goes Up Against Trump

MSNBC’s host Joe Scarborough said Thursday on his show “Morning Joe” that he believes Gov.

Ron DeSantis (R-FL) will “melt” if he goes up against former President Donald Trump at a Republican presidential primary debate.

The H8 Speech show is ludicrous crap.

Don’t believe a word of it.

Save yourself…Run away now!