Earthworm Love is Cuddly... and Complicated | Science Videos

The video "Earthworm Love is Cuddly... and Complicated" explores the intriguing world of earthworm relationships, shedding light on the surprising complexity of their mating behavior.

Through stunning visuals and expert insights, the video reveals the intimate rituals and peculiarities of earthworm courtship, including the unique roles of male and female worms, the challenges of finding a suitable partner, and the elaborate dance-like movements that precede copulation.