China`s GDP is rising exponentially. 2022 GDP hits $17.5 trillion.

China`s GDP is rising exponentially.

2022 GDP hits $17.5 trillion with the trajectory for 2023 to keep growing.

Ex US military soldier infiltrates Ukraine's military over a one-year period and exposes the horrific war crimes they have committed.

China`s top military commander warns the US to stop arming Taiwan.