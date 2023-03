10 Pay Matthew Collins for his silence on Lisa Wilkinson

Channel 10 which is Australia's home of Feminism has paid off Matthew Collins for his silence just hours after he spoke on Sunrise about just how against the Law Lisa Wilkinson's speech was at the Logies.

In that speech, Wilkinson not only destroyed whatever chance Bruce Lehrmann had of getting a fair trial but also her career, she is no longer on Australian TV despite the fact she is still contacted by Channel 10 and is still bring paid by the Network.