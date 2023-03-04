Riley Keough feared she'd lose Daisy and the Six role because she couldn't 'belt' out a song: 'Like, what do I do?'

Riley Keough didn't think she had the singing abilities needed for her role in 'Daisy and the Six'.
Riley Keough didn't think she had the singing abilities needed for her role in 'Daisy and the Six'.
The world and music of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel “Daisy Jones & The Six,” including album “Aurora,” has..
Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough has dismissed suggestions she is "continuing [her] grandfather's legacy" with her new..
Sam Claflin is already a big star thanks to his work in films like The Hunger Games franchise, Me Before You, and Enola Holmes, but..