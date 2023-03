Daily Bread And Water (1 Chronicles 16:34)

Bread & Water is essential for life.

In both the physical (our body's need for food to survive) & in the spiritual (our spiritual need for Jesus to survive).

So for us who hunger & thirst for righteousness, we will be discover a verse of God’s Word (The Bible) everyday.

Feel free to comment with what the verse means to you or future verses you would like to see.