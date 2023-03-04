James O'Keefe Speaks Out Publicly For First Time Since Project Veritas Coup

"To be a whistleblower is to step outside the great chain of being, to basically be disconnected from the mothership.
That’s sort of like how I feel right now."
"To be a whistleblower is to step outside the great chain of being, to basically be disconnected from the mothership.
That’s sort of like how I feel right now."
Project Veritas Founder James O'Keefe presented a new Pfizer whistleblower at CPAC 2023. The woman introduced as..
James O'Keefe has quit Project Veritas. Was the board right to question him or was this a sinister plot to remove him?