UFC 285 Embedded: Vlog Series - Episode 5
Daniel Cormier breaks down the main event; Bo Nickal takes on the GOAT.

The title fighters face off at the press conference: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane and Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso.

UFC 285 is on Saturday, March 4.