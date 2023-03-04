Florida Senate Bill: Bloggers writing About Ron Desantis Have to Register with the State! Ron Desanctimonious is a Snake!

Truth Seeker in my Spare Time
Florida proposal would register bloggers who write about lawmakers
Newsy
Florida Republican Sen. Jason Brodeur has introduced new proposed legislation that aims to require bloggers who are compensated..
"This thing screams 'content-based speech regulation' and would be thrown out of any competent court," one interested party said
A Florida lawmaker has proposed a bill that would require bloggers who write about Governor Ron DeSantis or other elected officials..