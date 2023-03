LOOK WHAT THEY DO SHERIFF BUFORD #1 MUNDO MASTERY

The hate group who hates me because of my religion also happen to be racists.

Funny how that works.

I never hated them, but they stopped on my Twitch.tv and said,"We hate you Christian because we're gay." For two years, they've incessantly formed cyber mobs to bully and intimidate me on many social media, even lying about me.

In this one you see their true colors again.