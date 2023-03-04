#86: Ford’s AI Takeover/Breaking Hips/Idaho Firing Squads | Til Death Podcast | 3.4.23

Today we talk about Ford Motor Company’s plan to build a system that would allow a self-driving enabled car to lock out its driver and even repossess itself, if its driver doesn't keep up with payments.

We also talk about a Pennsylvanian robotic supermarket assistant that tried to escape from the store right out the front door.

We talk about the @whatever podcast’s hilarious clips pointing out the hypocrisy of feminism.

And their ideologies.

We also talk about Idaho’s potential reinstatement of firing squads, and our Grandma’s and their inability to stand up straight.