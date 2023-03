Implementation Think and Grow Rich Burning Desire Step 1 Chapter 2 #thinkandgrowrich #napoleonhill

How to Implement Step One which is your boring desire.

Your business, idea or service doesn't have to be revolutionary.

As Hill goes on in later chapters; much Riches can be found in the form of professional services.

All you need to do is find a service a customer will pay for and do it better and more often then others.

Increase your quantity and quality of work and you will get RICH!