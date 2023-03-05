The Killer Across The Table - Lit Episode 8

The age-old question: Is evil coded within human nature?

Or does it require a specific upbringing, neglectful or abusive formative years that creates the villain?

This is the question we seek to ask, and maybe, even possibly, answer in today’s deep dive into the mind of the murderer as we review “The Killer Across the Table” by John Douglas.

Our guest this week is none other than true crime guru and Hawkhound Media star, KT Zed!

Join us as we uncover what is really in the making of the worst criminalsl.