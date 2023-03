A giant Jurassic sea dragon, unearthed | Dean R. Lomax

Among the dinosaurs, giant sea dragons roamed the ancient ocean.

Millions of years later, paleontologist Dean R.

Lomax and his team freed the remains of one of these colossal creatures from the Earth.

Settle in to learn about the once-in-a-lifetime discovery of the 10-meter-long Rutland ichthyosaur: the largest and most complete ichthyosaur ever unearthed in Britain and one of the greatest finds in the country's paleontological history.