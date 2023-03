Moon Phases 2022

This 4K visualization shows the Moon's phase and libration at hourly intervals throughout 2022, as viewed from the Northern Hemisphere.

Each frame represents one hour.

In addition, this visualization shows the Moon's orbit position, sub-Earth and subsolar points, and distance from the Earth at true scale.

Craters near the terminator are labeled, as are Apollo landing sites, maria, and other albedo features in sunlight.