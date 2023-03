THE PHANTOM (1943)--Chapter 12.The Fangs of the Beast

This colorized 15-Chapter serial depicts The Phantom, the inheritor of a line of "the Ghost who Walks", the legendary defender of the Jungles of Bangala, considered by the natives to be immortal.

In this story, he defends a scientific expedition seeking the lost city of Zoloz from the plots of a gang trying to find it first and sieze Zoloz's wealth for the Axis.