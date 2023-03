Jamie Lee Curtis 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards Blue Carpet

Https://www.maximotv.com Broll footage: Jamie Lee Curtis on the blue carpet at the 38th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the 1550 Pacific Coast Highway Beach Parking Lot 1 North in Santa Monica, California USA on March 4, 2023.

"This video is only available for editorial use on Broadcast TV, online, and worldwide platforms. To ensure compliance and proper licensing of this video, please get in contact with us” ©MaximoTV