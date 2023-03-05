How to Escape from Matrix

Alright, so if you want to get out of the Matrix, the first thing you need to do is find a group of rebels who are actively working towards freeing humanity.

These guys know what's up and they have the knowledge and plan to outsmart the Matrix's AI.

And trust me, you don't want to try and do this on your own.

The Matrix is always watching, always gathering data, and it knows how to manipulate you.

So find a group and stick with them.

From there, they'll teach you how to train your mind to resist the Matrix's programming.

It's not easy, but with enough determination, you can break free.

The question is, are you willing to take the red pill and choose the truth over comfort?