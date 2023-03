"Spiritual Maturity" - Intimacy Series Part 5 with Wayne Hanson

"Spiritual Maturity" What is the true measure of a person who is spiritually mature?

Ultimately for Christians it is to be like Christ.

How do we measure spiritual progress.

It certainly can't be simply by whether people sin or not.

After all, even believers will sin.

Perhaps spiritual maturity is more about what you do with your sin once you are confronted with it.