Reminded to Be What? // 2nd Peter

We can always count on the Word of God to encourage us in our walk with Him and our view of the future.

Continuing in the “Diligence” series, Pastor Tim teaches a message from 2nd Peter Chapter 3 entitled “Reminded to be What?” that describes the truths Peter wanted to stir up in us by way of reminder.

We need to be…1) mindful of prophecy, 2) ...ware of scoffers, 3) mindful of history, and 4) grateful for God’s patience.

We hope this message stirs up your faith and wisdom as you look forward to the return of Jesus!