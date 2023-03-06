Chemtrails: What are they spraying?

- I’m not a conspiracy theorist, not at all.

All I have to say is, it’s time that I write about a subject that was brought to my attention eight years ago.

When the subject of chemtrails came up, I just shrugged it off and let it go.

I did not think much about it.

I, of course, did from time to time see these long trails coming out of aircraft that were at a great height.

They were at an altitude that was greater than any commercial aircraft I had seen flying over.

Still, at the time it did not matter to me.

Today it’s a different story.

Something is taking place and I do not believe it’s a good thing.