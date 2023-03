What if you could sing in your favorite musician's voice? | Holly Herndon

What if you could create new music using your favorite musician's voice?

Sharing her melodic gifts with the world, multidisciplinary artist Holly Herndon introduces Holly+, an AI-powered instrument that lets people sing with her own voice.

Musician Pher joins her onstage to demonstrate this mind-blowing tech while singing into two microphones -- one that amplifies his natural voice and another that makes him sound just like Holly.