Ep 248 - Max Brenner's | Philadelphia, PA - "Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory"

After discovering that major efforts are being made to rewrite "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory", Cutter changes things up, using the movie to step off into the worldly Orwellian attempts to change history and literature.

Jake also jumps up to preview the Supreme Court's reviewing of Section 230, which could be a game changer to stifling the tech giants.

Also, Cutter has a Mail Carrier with some issues.