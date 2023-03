The Death of Discernment

Do you discern things when others miss them?

Are you able to see, hear, or read something that just doesn’t seem right?

Can you spot a false teacher or a false doctrine a mile away?

The gift of discernment is essential in the Body of the Christ.

Most of the church is not able to see the tiny bit of error or falsehood because it might be mixed in with a large portion of the truth so we often ask, “What is the biblical standard for discernment?”