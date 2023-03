Why The United States Government Is Not Telling Us The Real Truth

Why is the United States Government not telling us exactly what is going on with the Escalation that is taking place in this world!

Why are we not getting prepared and being told to prepare?

They are scared to start a panic or is it better to have everybody start preparing just in the chance that something crazy does go down!

A very important live stream tonight, these things need to be said and people need to have the knowledge to prepare their families!