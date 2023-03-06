Train derailment Ohio - Prime Ohio Business Park to shelter-in-place out of an abundance of caution

BREAKING — The Clark County, Ohio Emergency Management Agency is asking residents within 1,000 feet of a train derailment at Ohio 41 near the Prime Ohio Business Park to shelter-in-place out of an abundance of caution
BREAKING — The Clark County, Ohio Emergency Management Agency is asking residents within 1,000 feet of a train derailment at Ohio 41 near the Prime Ohio Business Park to shelter-in-place out of an abundance of caution
ViewLocal and state first responders confirmed no hazardous materials were found at a train derailment site near the Clark County..
Residents Told To Shelter In Place After Norfolk Southern Freight Train Derails In Ohio Another Norfolk Southern freight train has..