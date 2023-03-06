Stories That Inspire Us / The Author Series with Daisy Paige - 03.05.23

Stories That Inspire Us / The Author Series welcomed to today’s podcast, Sunday, March 5, 2023, Daisy Paige.

Not only has Daisy been a previous guest on my podcast, she quickly became a very dear friend who is very close to my heart!

Today, this podcast was also broadcasted “live” through the Wisdom Audio App.

You see, we acted in a “Daisy” fashion type of way as she is beyond excited to share that her 2nd book, Beyond Heaven’s Gates, is now available for purchase!

You can order either the printed version of the book or you may pre-order the Kindle version which will be downloaded to your Kindle on March 15, 2023.