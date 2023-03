Who Are We Pt 5 A Solid Foundation 03/05/2023

Today's message is by Pastor Richard Lister of Electric City Fellowship in Anderson SC.

As we seek a deeper walk with Jesus Christ, we must build a solid foundation.

We must hear, read, and study God's Word to learn more about Christ as we try to live like Him.

The history of Scripture's, the consistency of the Scriptures and the evidence of changed lives, tells us that the Gospel is true and faithful.