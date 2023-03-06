Mercedes-Benz E-Class In-Car Office

Stop at the company gate shortly before 8 o'clock in the morning, lower the side window and present your company pass to be allowed to drive onto the premises - many working people start their working day like this, or similarly.

But there are also recurring processes during leisure time: on Tuesday evenings after tennis practice, for example, the seat heating is always switched on when returning home.

These are just two of the many applications where Mercedes-Benz wants to make everyday tasks easier for its customers with the help of so-called routines.