I Lived 7 Days In The Airport For Free

Yes, it is possible to live in an airport for a week for free.

The best way to do this is to take advantage of the airport amenities available to travelers.

For example, you can sleep in the seating areas of the airport, use the free wi-fi, and take advantage of the free food and drink offers that some airports provide.

You can also make use of the airport's restroom facilities and even take showers if available.

Additionally, you can bring along a few items such as a sleeping bag, snacks, and a phone charger that will allow you to stay comfortable during your stay.